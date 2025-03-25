ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins criticized the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent performance during Tuesday’s edition of NBA Today, describing the team’s current form as “gross,” particularly on the defensive end. His comments came in the wake of the Lakers’ 118-106 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night, their third straight defeat. Perkins directed much of his criticism at Luka Doncic, who has struggled defensively during the Lakers’ recent skid.

The Lakers, who have lost three straight games, have not yet fallen in the standings due to widespread struggles across the Western Conference. Despite the recent skid, Los Angeles remains in fourth place and sits just 2.5 games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets (46-26), as teams from the second through ninth spots are all on losing streaks. However, with the postseason approaching, concerns around the team’s defensive inconsistencies have intensified.

“Teams that are considered legit title contenders – right now their coaches are mixing it up a little bit,” Perkins said. “Meaning their teams are playing at a high level, they’re figuring out different rotations, throwing in some different types of defensive schemes, offensive sets… they’re mixing it up, getting ready and gearing up for the postseason. Right now, the Lakers look gross, especially defensively.”

Kendrick Perkins and Carlos Boozer criticize Luka Doncic and the Lakers' defense after loss to Magic

Perkins acknowledged the job first-year head coach JJ Redick has done in stabilizing the team but did not shy away from holding Luka Doncic accountable.

“JJ Redick, I think he has done an outstanding job since being the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers… but the defensive effort that Luka has been putting forth has to be called out,” Perkins continued. “He has to do better defensively, he has to bring that energy like he does on the offensive side of things. He can not be a liability because teams are going to search him out especially when you look at the athleticism that they have around the league at the wing and guard position. The Lakers are not in a good spot right now but they have time to pick it up… but when you’re a contender, you wanna be playing your best basketball especially on March 25 when [playoffs] are only about three weeks away.”

Former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, also on the segment, echoed Perkins’ concerns. He pointed to the Lakers’ defensive regression as a major issue, especially after previously ranking as one of the league’s top defenses during their recent winning stretch.

“It’s definitely concerning because you want to be playing your best basketball – to what Perk said – going into the postseason,” Boozer said. “When they went on that seven, eight game win streak for that two month span, whatever it was, they were No. 1 in defense, they were outstanding defensively… they were getting rebounds, blocking shots, getting the passing lanes, then LeBron gets hurt, they won a couple of more games, Luka holds it down.”

Boozer warns Lakers’ defensive flaws could derail playoff hopes

Boozer continued, “But to Perk’s point, you know playoff basketball, you’re going to put Luka in help side positions where you gotta be the helper, put him in pick & rolls where he’s gotta be the one that shows on the guard. They’re gonna put him in every scenario to have to play defense and think as a defender.”

He also credited the Orlando Magic, who beat the Lakers in Redick’s return to Orlando, as a team trending upward, while emphasizing the Lakers’ defensive breakdowns in other matchups.

“Look, the Orlando Magic… if Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner never get hurt, they not in the eighth seed, they’re maybe like in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference,” Boozer said. “So, they’re a really good basketball team, they’re getting healthy, they’re playing great but they [Lakers] gave up 70 points to the Chicago Bulls in the paint the other day, 146 points in total. There’s no way they’re gonna catch up to OKC in the playoffs and knock off the Denver Nuggets on the way to a Western Conference or title run if they’re playing defense like this.”

The Lakers fell to 43-28 with Monday’s loss and face the Indiana Pacers (42-29) on Wednesday as they attempt to snap their losing streak and reestablish themselves as legitimate postseason threats. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.