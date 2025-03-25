Before the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, head coach JJ Redick took a moment to reflect on his time with the franchise that drafted him nearly two decades ago. The former shooting guard, now in his first year as a head coach, spent the first seven seasons of his playing career in Orlando, where he made his NBA debut and experienced some of the most memorable moments of his life.

“I loved my time here. The seven years that I spent here were magical,” Redick said. “Anytime I come back to Orlando, I feel a little nostalgic. I met my wife here, got engaged here, and played in the NBA Finals here. So, this is a special place for me. I was able to come back last year during All-Star break and didn’t get my jersey retired but they honored me at halfcourt, it was great. My kids got to be a part of that.”

Redick also joked about a familiar sight still hanging in the arena.

“At some point, I’m going to talk to Joel Glass and try to get that drawing of me from 2012 taken off the wall,” he said with a laugh. “But this is a special place. I think it was the first time being a pro and you get integrated into a community of people and that feeling of belonging into a place never leaves. Orlando is that for me.”

JJ Redick’s return spoiled as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past the Lakers

Redick, selected 11th overall by the Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft, appeared in 396 games for the franchise. He averaged 9.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range. He was a key contributor to the Magic’s 2009 run to the NBA Finals, where the team ultimately fell to the Lakers in five games.

Now coaching the very team that denied him a championship ring, JJ Redick has played a pivotal role in reviving the Lakers this season. Los Angeles entered Monday with a 43-27 record, sitting fourth in the Western Conference. Since Jan. 17, the Lakers have posted the fourth-best record in the NBA at 22-11, including an eight-game winning streak — their longest since the 2019-20 title season.

Despite the momentum, the Magic spoiled Redick’s return with a 118-106 win. Franz Wagner led all scorers with 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds and a steal, while Paolo Banchero added 30 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block. Their combined effort placed them in rare company, now trailing only Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway for the most 30-point games in the same contest by a duo in franchise history.

The win improved Orlando’s record to 35-38. The team will travel to face the Charlotte Hornets (18-53) on Tuesday, aiming to complete a season series sweep. The Magic previously defeated the Hornets before the All-Star break, with Banchero scoring 24 points and dishing six assists.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 43-28 on the season. The team will continue its four-game road trip Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers (42-29), who are currently riding a five-game win streak. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.