As Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James moves through his historic 23rd NBA season, questions about longevity and decline naturally follow. Yet even as the Lakers star forward approaches his 41st birthday, some of the league’s sharpest basketball minds believe James is still evolving, not fading. One of them is longtime rival and fellow superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant recently shared his perspective during an appearance on the Unguarded podcast, where he reflected on James’ late-career transformation and why age hasn’t capped his growth.

“I feel like LeBron [James] still getting better at his game,” Durant said on the podcast. “I feel like he recently mastered his game at like 38. He added a three-pointer, he added a fadeaway, more consistent. You know what I'm saying? I look at it that way. I think he's on his way to mastering, truly mastering who he wants to be.”

"I feel like LeBron [James] still getting better at his game. I just feel like he recently mastered his game at like 38. He added a 3-pointer, he added a fadeaway that's more consistent." —Kevin Durant (via "Unguarded", @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/wCvAtc8pqX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2025

Durant’s comments stem from watching James subtly reshape his offensive identity. Early in his career, James relied heavily on attacking the rim and overpowering defenders in the paint.

Over time, however, he diversified his skill set, becoming more reliable from beyond the arc and adding polished post moves, including a fadeaway jumper that has extended his scoring range as his athleticism naturally tapered.

Article Continues Below

Now in his 23rd season, James is experiencing a different statistical profile. For the first time, he’s averaging fewer than 20 points per game, posting an average of 17.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.

He also recently snapped his long-standing streak of scoring double figures in every appearance. Still, flashes of vintage brilliance remain, from emphatic dunks to perfectly timed chasedown blocks.

Durant, who is also navigating the later stages of his own career in his 19th NBA season, understands the art of adapting. He noted how James has maintained efficiency despite shooting more jumpers, connecting on 51.2 percent of his field goals during his Lakers tenure.

As the Lakers sit at 18-7 and continue their road trip against the Utah Jazz (10-15), James’ evolution remains central to their success. If Durant’s assessment holds true, the league may not have seen the final version of LeBron James just yet, even at nearly 41.