LeBron James has made more baskets than anyone not named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, so he should be fairly numb to sinking a bucket during a November game. However, the all-time great surely appreciates what it means to do so in his history-making 23rd NBA campaign. Following a sciatica-induced stint on the sidelines, James made his season debut in Tuesday's battle with the Utah Jazz, scoring his first points since the end of April.

Despite blending into the background for a good chunk of the first half, the 40-year-old got on the board with a 3-pointer almost four minutes into the second quarter. James is still finding ways to make an impact even when he is not putting the ball through the net, posting four assists at time of print.