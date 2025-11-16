The 2025 season has been a lost year for the Penn State Nittany Lions. They were the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten title and it was clear that they would be prime participants in the College Football Playoffs. But all those preseason predictions and accolades went by the boards as Penn State endured a shocking 6-game losing streak. That nightmarish run came to an end Saturday as Penn State registered a 28-10 triumph over Michigan State.

The win was the first for Penn State head coach Terry Smith, who took over as the sideline boss of the team when James Franklin was fired earlier in the losing streak. Smith was both proud and relieved that his team was able to use a strong second-half performance to pull away for the victory.

“I'm just so happy for our guys,” Smith said during his postgame interview on CBS. “It's a very emotional group. They worked so hard through all this turmoil.”

The Nittany Lions traveled to Spartan Stadium in East Lansing hoping to avoid the team's first seven-game losing streak since 1931. The Nittany Lions improved their record to 4-6 with the victory, and they could reach the .500 mark and bowl eligibility if they can win their last two games.

Penn State bounces back after falling behind early

While the Nittany Lions were able to rally, the start of the game was a problem for Smith's team. They failed on their first possession while the Spartans scored a shocking touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. Elijah Tau-Tolliver blasted 57 yards into the endzone for the Spartans and it looked like the home team might have a good day.

However, Penn State quicklyh turned things around as quarterback Ethan Grunkenmeyer completed 8 of 13 passes for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Kaytron Allen had a huge day for the Nittany Lions, running for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wideout Devonte Ross caught both of Grunkenmeyer's touchdown passes.