A new-look New York Giants team will take the field for Week 11’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. New York lost its fourth straight game last Sunday, collapsing against the Chicago Bears and falling to 2-8 on the season. The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll after the contest.

New York also announced a change at quarterback. With Jaxson Dart in the concussion protocol, Jameis Winston will get the start against Green Bay. The Giants are turning to Winston instead of former starter Russell Wilson, who was once again demoted by the team.

Winston is embracing the opportunity. And the 11th-year veteran fired up fans with a biblical social media post ahead of his first start of the season. “‘The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord.’ – Proverbs 21:31,” Winston wrote on his official X account.

“The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord.” – Proverbs 21:31 pic.twitter.com/dfZEQs0xvL — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jameis Winston is prepared to lead the Giants into battle vs. the Packers

Winston signed a two-year deal with the Giants over the offseason. However, the team also added Wilson. And with the emergence of Dart, Jameis was relegated to QB3 duties.

The former Pro Bowler last started for the Cleveland Browns following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear in 2024. Winston got off to a strong start and appeared to be Cleveland’s savior at quarterback. But then the interceptions started. He threw 12 picks in six starts, including eight in his last three games.

After opening his Week 15 start with three interceptions, Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Tthompson-Robinson. Now, he gets another shot at reviving his career as the Giants’ starting quarterback. He matched Wilson’s bible quote with his own and fans are looking forward to seeing the unpredictable Winston under center again.

