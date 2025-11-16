In a shocking turn of events, No. 11 Oklahoma handed No. 4 Alabama a 23-21 defeat at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, ending the Crimson Tide’s 17-game home winning streak and curtailing their eight-game overall streak. The loss throws Alabama’s SEC title hopes into uncertainty while boosting Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff prospects.

Alabama’s offense toiled to find its groove early, going three-and-out on its first two possessions, while Oklahoma opened the scoring with a field goal. The first major turning point came late in the opening quarter when Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson threw his second interception of the season. Oklahoma’s Eli Bowen returned it 87 yards for a pick-six, giving the Sooners a 10-0 lead.

The Tide replied fleetingly with a 12-play, 72-yard drive, bringing to fruition a Daniel Hill 1-yard touchdown run, but mistakes continued to haunt Alabama. A Ryan Williams fumble on a punt return set up a John Mateer 20-yard touchdown run, widening Oklahoma’s lead to 17-7.

Facing a 406-212 shortfall in yards gained, Oklahoma’s opportunistic defense and special teams scored 17 of the team’s 23 points off turnovers. Simpson and the Tide offense mounted a 6-play, 78-yard drive, connecting with tight end Josh Cuevas for a touchdown, closing in to 17-14. A blocked 36-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the first half prevented Alabama from tying the game at 17.

In the second half, Daniel Hill’s second touchdown run gave Alabama a brief 21-20 lead midway through the third quarter. However, a strip-sack of Simpson on third-and-9 at the Alabama 31-yard line set up a Tate Sandell 24-yard field goal, putting Oklahoma back in front 23-21. Alabama had one final chance with just over 50 seconds remaining on their own 48-yard line, but Simpson’s fourth-down pass to Williams was broken up by Bowen, affirming the win.

Simpson finished 28-of-42 for 326 yards and one touchdown, while Daniel Hill brought in two rushing touchdowns. Oklahoma’s Mateer threw for 138 yards and rushed for 74 yards on 28 carries. Interestingly, no Oklahoma skill player gained more than 36 yards individually, revealing the outsized significance of turnovers and special teams in determining the outcome.

Alabama now faces a must-win scenario against Auburn in the Iron Bowl to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game and maintain College Football Playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Oklahoma improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, keeping its playoff aspirations alive with games remaining against Missouri and LSU.