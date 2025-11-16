Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is stepping up to protect his quarterback both on and off the field. As criticism mounts over Bo Nix's recent performances, Bolles is asking fans to be patient.

“Everyone's beating up on Bo Nix,” Bolles said in an interview with 9News. “And that's frustrating for me. I've been there. For four years, Broncos Country beat me up, I get it. But I think we've got to give him the patient game. You all let me grow into somebody who I am and let me learn from my mistakes, and that's what we've got to do with Bo and Bo has it, too.”

Bo Nix faces sophomore season struggles

Despite the up-and-down performances from Nix, Bolles remains confident in his quarterback's abilities and sees the potential for the young QB to break through.

“You watch over time with second-year quarterbacks, they have to find their way again. But Bo's a freak of nature, he's going to get there,” said Bolles. “We trust Bo. He's our quarterback. He's our guy. I'm a left tackle, I protect him on the field and off.”

Article Continues Below

Nix's sophomore campaign hasn't featured the leap many Broncos fans expected. Through 10 games, he's thrown for 2,126 yards with 18 touchdowns against 8 interceptions and a 54.7 QBR. His performance in last Thursday's 10-7 victory over the Raiders drew particular scrutiny, with analysts questioning his pocket presence and decision-making.

Nix seems determined to remain unfazed by the outside noise, as he deleted his social media profiles earlier in the week.

“Unless somebody says it to my face, I don't really hear it,” said Nix. “And nobody is ever bold enough to say it to your face.”

Despite the offensive struggles, the Broncos have won seven straight games and sit at 8-2 near the top of the AFC. But they will face a big test on Sunday when they face their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.