The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head on Friday night in Game 3 of their playoff series. LA took care of business in Game 2, defeating the Timberwolves 94-85. The Lakers received two injury updates heading into Game 3, via the NBA injury report.

Maxi Kleber remains out due to right foot surgery recovery. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura will wear a facemask but is available for the game.

Hachimura was hit in the face during Game 2 and he will wear the mask as a precaution. Hachimura is available, though, which is important to say the least.

Rui Hachimura's impact on Lakers

The 27-year-old forward averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during the regular season. Hachimura, who played in 59 games overall, also shot 50.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Through two postseason games against the Timberwolves up to this point, Hachimura is recording per game averages of 10 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

He does not always receive much attention with superstars such as LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the team, but the Lakers understand how crucial Hachimura's play has been.

This is a Lakers team with serious championship aspirations. Reaching the NBA Finals is going to be difficult given the talent in the Western Conference, but Los Angeles is going to be a team to closely watch throughout the postseason.

Of course, defeating the Timberwolves is the Lakers' primary focus at the moment. Minnesota is not going to back down in the series. It would not be shocking to see this series end up lasting at least six games, and it certainly could end up reaching a seventh contest.

Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM EST in Minnesota as the Lakers look to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Perhaps Rui Hachimura can help LA get the job done once again on Friday night.