Lakers' LeBron James added another historic milestone to his legendary career on Tuesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points. James' milestone was complete with a first-quarter three-pointer in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished the night with 34 points, further cementing his status as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

James already holds both the regular season and postseason scoring records, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career mark on Feb. 7, 2023, and breaking Michael Jordan’s playoff scoring record in 2017. His latest achievement is yet another unprecedented feat in a career that has rewritten the history books.

However, not everyone was impressed. ESPN’s Michael Wilbon downplayed the significance of the milestone, dismissing it as just another number.

“Not a damn thing, nothing. It's numbers. I'm not part of the two generations that need numbers to appreciate or evaluate everything,” Wilbon said. “I don’t need to wake up and look at the box score and see somebody had 25, 5, 5, 5, 5, and 5 to declare it a good night.”

Wilbon’s comments sparked debate among NBA fans, with some agreeing that statistics don’t always capture greatness, while others argued that James’ accomplishment deserved recognition.

“MJ got a trophy for 30,000,” @TDennisSportTog said on X. Specifically referencing how Michael Jordan’s 30,000-point milestone was celebrated with a special trophy, while James' achievement didn’t receive the same recognition.

James, now in his 22nd NBA season, continues to be a dominant force at 40. He is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game this season, showing no signs of slowing down. As he continues to add to his legacy, milestones like the 50,000-point mark only reinforce his impact on the game.