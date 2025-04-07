The Los Angeles Lakers won their second consecutive contest in a row in their 126-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. However, LeBron James caught the attention of money after he was spotted berating one of his teammates despite messing up his own rebound attempt.

Midway through the second quarter, the 40-year-old forward jumped for the rebound after the Thunder missed a three-point shot. James accidentally knocked the ball out of bounds giving the possession back to Oklahoma City. Immediately after the whistle was blown, LeBron James turned and berated Lakers teammate Rui Hachimura for allegedly not boxing out.

LeBron James yelling at Rui Hachimura for not boxing out 😬 pic.twitter.com/GburdNPdPB — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Watching the play, it didn't appear there was anyone for Hachimura to box out. Perhaps James wanted his teammate to box out at the perimeter, but it's not entirely clear what upset the Lakers' star forward.

Regardless, Los Angeles was too much for the Thunder to handle on Sunday night. LeBron James finished the game with 19 points, three rebounds, and seven assists while costar Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The victory also gave the Lakers a 1.5-game lead over the fourth-placed Denver Nuggets, putting L.A. in a prime spot to clinch a Top 3 seed in the Western Conference.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, LeBron James and the Lakers are in line to avoid the play-in tournament. It's unclear which team Los Angeles may play against in the first round though, as the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies all own the same 46-32 record.

The Lakers were able to make a noticeable jump in the standings after acquiring Doncic ahead of the trade deadline. Los Angeles has been one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference in recent months and the organization will hope that trend continues into the postseason.