After an impressive 126-99 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James reminded reporters his team is still a work in progress. Sunday’s victory had Lakers fans screaming title contenders after Los Angeles handed the Thunder a second consecutive loss, which has only happened twice this season. However, for James, it’s a step in the right direction for a team on the cusp of finding its identity ahead of the postseason.

Entering the final week of the 2024-25 campaign, James revealed that the Lakers’ ebbs and flows continue as they are still acclimating to the addition of Luka Doncic and what that means for the rest of the starting lineup, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“We’ve been pretty good against some of the better teams this year, and we haven’t been as good as some of the teams that’s below .500,” James said. “But this is a great team to test out to see where you are. But ultimately, it’s about our habits. We have to continue to push our habits. They know who they are. They know what they’re going to be in the postseason. We’re still trying to figure it out, you know?

“With our lineups, with us all getting acclimated to what Luka wants to do. A.R. [Austin Reaves], myself, and make sure we keen on everybody else on the team, and make sure we hold each other accountable. We understand that coming down the stretch, we have to play some really good basketball, but we’re still working on our habits,” James concluded.

LeBron James on the win over OKC: "They know who they are … We are still trying to figure it out … We understand that coming down the stretch we have to play some really good basketball, but we're still working our habits"

The Lakers’ offense dominated the Thunder in Sunday’s matinee, connecting on 22-of-40 threes. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves (4-of-8) combined for 9-of-19 threes, while Los Angeles shot 54.8% from the floor. Doncic scored a game-high 30 points. Reaves finished with 20 points, and Lakers All-Star LeBron James added 19.

JJ Redick reveals how Lakers’ shooting dominated the Thunder

After the win, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed his team’s elite shooting in Sunday’s 27-point win against the team with the best record in the NBA. For Redick, the Lakers’ ball movement led to uncontested threes, which often found the bottom of the net and catapulted into a double-digit lead; his team never relented, per Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell.

“We got some great, uncontested corner threes. We missed some uncontested corner threes,” Redick said. “I just thought the movement, the spacing, and the intent was great all night.”

The Lakers and Thunder will face off in a rematch at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.