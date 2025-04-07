The Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of their most complete performances of the season on Sunday evening, dismantling the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99 in the first of a two-game road series. LeBron James, who spoke to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha postgame, may have shed light on the approach that led to the statement win.

The Lakers came out firing, exploding for 78 first-half points while tying a franchise record with 15 made three-pointers in a half. They built a lead as large as 29, marking the Thunder’s largest deficit of the season. That advantage held throughout the second half, as Los Angeles cruised to a 27-point victory and handed Oklahoma City just its 14th loss of the year. The Thunder now sit at 64-14 atop the NBA standings.

James, who finished with 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal, emphasized the importance of decision-making and ball movement against the Thunder’s high-pressure defense.

“You attack pressure with pressure,” James said. “And also, nobody is faster than the ball. It comes to ball movement and things of that nature that combat a lot of the ball pressure. When the ball’s moving, the ball’s flying around. I thought we did a great job of being able to put the ball on the ground when the defense shifted, being able to find the extra guy on the perimeter either for shots or drive-and-kicks.”

Luka Doncic leads balanced Lakers attack in statement win over Thunder

The Lakers recorded 25 assists and hit 22-of-40 shots from beyond the arc, shooting 55% from deep and 54.8% overall from the field. Their efficiency came against a Thunder team that entered the matchup with the NBA’s best defensive rating (106.5) and second in points allowed per game (107.5).

“When that ball is popping, that’s always a key to success,” James added.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 11-of-20 from the floor and made five of his 11 three-point attempts. Austin Reaves chipped in 20 points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting seven-for-15 overall and four-for-eight from long range.

Sunday’s win marked the Lakers’ most decisive performance since acquiring Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2. The victory improved Los Angeles to 48-30, solidifying their standing in the Western Conference playoff race. The Lakers currently hold the No. 3 seed, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets (47-32), who dropped their fourth straight game, and two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors (46-32), who also lost Sunday.

Los Angeles now turns its attention to the second leg of the mini-series against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The Lakers will then travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks (38-41) on Friday, where Doncic will make his first return to the city since the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas in exchange.

The win against the Thunder sends a message as the postseason approaches. With efficient offensive execution, sharp ball movement, and standout performances from their stars, the Lakers have demonstrated the formula that could pose a serious challenge to even the league’s best defenses.