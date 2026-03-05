ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we're back in the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Los Angeles Lakers (37-24) will take on the Denver Nuggets (38-24), Los Angeles leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings following their most recent 110-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. It marked their third-straight win bouncing back from a three-game losing streak, so they'll try to keep their positive momentum rolling on the road.

The Denver Nuggets hold the five-spot in the Western standings last beating the Utah Jazz 128-125. They've gone an even 5-5 over their last 10 games, hoping to get their close loss back in the win column and hold their standing in front of the Lakers in the West.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-115)

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Maxi Kleber (back – OUT)

Denver: Cameron Johnson (ankle – Questionable) / Aaron Gordon (hamstring – OUT) / Spencer Jones (shoulder – OUT) / Peyton Watson (hamstring – OUT)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Denver Nuggets are 16-12 at home this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are 19-12 on the road.

The Nuggets are 29-13 as betting favorites. The Lakers have gone 8-15 as underdogs.

The Nuggets are 34-28 ATS overall, 13-15 ATS at home. The Lakers are 33-28 ATS overall, 17-14 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Lakers. The Lakers are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Lakers are 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Lakers' last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Denver's last 15 games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Nuggets Matchup

The Lakers managed a 115-107 win when these two teams faced off just over a month ago, Luka Doncic leading the way with a massive 38pt/13r/10a stat line to lift his team down the stretch. Playing behind a healthy trio of Doncic, Reaves, and James once again should have their record improve over the coming weeks as they find they rhythm they established early in the season. The Nuggets will also get some pieces back from the injury report, but Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson out in this game could hurt their rebounding throughout.

Luka Doncic has been able to do his greatest damaged this season during the first quarter, averaging a wild 11.7 PPG in the first quarter alone. Leading the league with 32.4 PPG, over a third of his production comes in the opening 12 minutes of the game. He's aggressive in taking as many shots as he can while still warming up as the Lakers average the fifth-most PPG (30.5) in the first quarter of games.

The Denver Nuggets, however, aren't far behind as the seventh-best first quarter team in the NBA with 30.4 PPG in the opening 12 minutes. The Nuggets are also notably the league's highest scoring offense at 120.5 PPG, so expect this to be another shootout at home for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic has been rebounding at an insane rate, averaging 14.3 RPG over his last 10, which will undoubtedly make for an interesting matchup against the Lakers' leading rebounder in Deandre Ayton.

While the Nuggets have been consistent up to this point, they seem to struggle against some of the top seeds in both conferences while being able to beat worse teams than them on paper. Holding a high seed for the impending NBA Playoffs could be crucial to the Denver Nuggets, more so than other teams, so expect Jokic and his team to ramp up their play during the coming weeks.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun meeting between these two sides as the Nuggets search revenge for the Lakers' win in the first meeting. This time around, Doncic, Reaves, and James will all be healthy and put the Lakers in a great position for this upset. However, they've been a much better team at home than on the road while the Nuggets have had great success at home as of late.

Deandre Ayton has been a huge difference maker for the Lakers on the glass this season, so he could give them a slight edge if he's able to offer stern resistance to Jokic throughout this one. However, the Nuggets will be in a solid spot to bounce back at home during this game and should come away with the win. Still, the spread is a bit wide for what should be a close game, so we'll side with the Lakers and the points.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +5.5 (-115); OVER 240.5 (-110)