Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seems to have plenty of drama with Doug Gottlieb. The latter even went as far as to call him a “petty troll.”

CBS Sports' reporter Kyle Boone published an exclusive on the radio host and Green Bay head coach. Gottlieb is in his first year leading the program, which hasn't been successful. The team currently has an abysmal 3-26 overall record, going 1-17 after 18 matchups in the Horizon League.

One section of the feature went over Gottlieb's interactions with James. The former once said the star's son Bronny might not start on Green Bay and was being treated like a “Make-a-Wish kid.” It makes sense to see why James distanced himself from Gottlieb. Boone notified the head coach on a lengthy feature The Athletic published that put Gottlieb's lack of success and unique setup in the national spotlight, which got a particular response.

“”LeBron's a troll,” Gottlieb tells me over the phone after I alerted him to the post,”” Boone reported.

“”He's just punching down. It's just sad and petty,” he continues. “Here's someone who has hundreds of millions of dollars living a luxurious life in L.A. tweeting about me on his off day.””

What's next for LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James would certainly want to move on from the drama with Doug Gottlieb. He would have more important tasks to deal with, especially with the ongoing 2024-25 season with the Lakers.

This season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game after 52 appearances. He is shooting 52% from the field, including 39.6% from beyond the arc, as he builds his chemistry with Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles currently has a 35-21 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Houston Rockets and two games behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.