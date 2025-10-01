Before the start of every game, LeBron James does his famous chalk toss to the fans. So indeed, he knows how to make quite an entrance.

On Tuesday, James followed suit when he walked into internet personality Kai Cenant's livestream, per Hoops Central. After Cenat introduced him, both were screaming at the top of their lungs as James and company walked in the door.

Afterwards, James' appearance on the livestream quickly went viral.

LeBron James arrives at Kai Cenat's stream. 🔥 (h/t @ViralStreamer) pic.twitter.com/fjTmjdtcs8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

With his 23rd NBA season about the start, though he will be limited in training camp due to injury, James remains visual. Undoubtedly, there is a tremendous amount of swirl surrounding on when James will decide to retire.

However, James plans do be like Usher and take it nice and slow. After all, he still remains on top of his game even at the age of 40. Last season, James finished the year 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

Also, the Lakers made it to the NBA Playoffs before losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. In Game 2, James suffered a torn MCL in his right knee, which sidelined him.

As a result, James is taking precautions during training camp. Nevertheless, he is still expected to go all out once the season commences.

LeBron James is as marketable as ever

Since his teenage years, LeBron James was all over the tube. That is the tube, before YouTube. As a high school phenom at St. Vincent St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio, he drew large crowds everywhere he went. His games were on ESPN and celebrities such as Jay Z sat courtside.

Since then, James became a marketing phenom. He has established a production company, a Nike brand all his own, and a countless number of endorsements deals with various corporations. Essentially, James hasn't skipped a beat since 2003 when he entered the NBA.

At every which way turn, wherever he goes, whatever he does, he goes through it successfully. Throughout his career, James remains relevant and hasn't faded away.

That will surely be the case once he retires.