Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James erupted with a “hell yeah” post on Thursday during March Madness. James wasn't reacting to any significant moments during the NCAA Tournament action, though. He instead reacted to one college basketball team's big hire.

James watched Iona basketball land Dan Geriot as new head coach. The Lakers star is currently dealing with a groin ailment. But he's monitored the news on the college basketball end. The four-time NBA champion shouted praise for the man he calls “Big Dan.”

HELL YEEAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH BIG DAN!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1HgUx2amBV — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Geriot becomes Iona's 16th head coach in program history. The Gaels have played 72 seasons on the hardwood. Iona recently featured notable March Madness coaches Kevin Willard (Maryland) and Rick Pitino (St. John's) lead the team.

Geriot, though, is replacing Tobin Anderson, who spent two seasons with the program. Anderson's last team went 17-17 overall. But Geriot's hire comes with a connection to James.

Lakers' LeBron James shares Cavaliers connection with new Iona coach

The Gaels are making an NBA hire through Geriot.

He's spent his last 10 seasons in the league by coaching up the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans. But Geriot worked with the Cavs for nine seasons until joining the Pelicans.

This becomes the first college head coaching job for the 36-year-old. He expressed his enthusiasm for the job in a school release.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work,” Geriot said, per the release. “Iona has a strong basketball tradition and history of success, and I look forward to being part of it. Our goal is to build a team that plays hard, competes at the highest level, and makes our fans proud. I can't wait to get started.”

Geriot comes with brief head coaching experience. He led the Canton Charge of the NBA's G-League from 2021-2022. Geriot is also no stranger to the college game.

He took an assistant coaching job at Campbell from 2013 to 2015. Geriot got his collegiate start, though, through Princeton out of the Ivy League from 2011-2013.

He's a former March Madness player. Geriot played 2006 to 2011 for Richmond University — which includes playing for the Spiders' Sweet 16 team of 2011.

Iona also plans to introduce a new general manager position following the Geriot hire, school president Seamus Carey revealed.