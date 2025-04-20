LeBron James doesn't have “2 Phones,” but he delivered a savage response to rapper/singer Kevin Gates. The Los Angeles Lakers star took a break from the NBA Playoffs. All to go on Instagram to respond to the emcee's criticism of James' wife.

The Baton Rouge musician weighed in on James' marriage to wife Savannah. Gates said in a now viral video “I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron.” The man behind the hit song “2 Phones” and others added he prefers the way “white women look at him.”

James, however, delivered a clap back on Instagram. He posted a picture with him wife featuring the following caption.

“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinion of peasants,” James shared. He then asked “Where to next, queen?” Which implies a getaway could be on deck for the two.

James likely won't be streaming Gates music anytime soon — including his other famed hits “I Don't Get Tired (#IDGT),” “Satellites,” “Neon Lights” and “John Gotti.”

LeBron James' wife also responds to Kevin Gates before Lakers game

Savannah James herself took to IG to clap back at Gates. She took to her own Instagram stories to quote Nicki Minaj in responding to the rapper. Her wording comes off as she's unbothered by Gates' words.

James and his wife have been together since before his NBA career took off. The couple are from Akron, Ohio and met as high school sweethearts. Savannah James is two years younger than the 40-year-old megastar.

Savannah James is active in her hometown too. She launched the “Women of our Future” mentorship program in Akron during 2017. She also launched a children's furniture line with American Signature.

The couple shares three children together. One is Lakers guard Bronny James, who got selected in the second round during the 2024 draft. Another is Bryce, currently a standout high school basketball star for Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth. The younger son committed to Arizona on New Years Day 2025. James and Savannah also share a daughter.

Meanwhile, James will be seeking to even the Lakers' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James delivered an epic chase down block in the opening game. However, the T-Wolves walloped the Lakers 117-95 — with James sounding off on the physicality of Minnesota. Game two is set for Tuesday night at Crypto Arena.