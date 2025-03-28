LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell 119-117 to the 33-40 Chicago Bulls after surrendering a five-point lead in the final 12 seconds. The stunning collapse ended with Josh Giddey sinking a halfcourt buzzer-beater to seal the win.

After the game, James acknowledged his role in the loss and took responsibility stating, “We put ourselves in a position to win…Horrible turnover by myself. Bad miscommunication on the play before that. AR still hit a big bucket to try to save us and you tip your hat if someone hits a game-winner from half court.”

There’s little LeBron can say to soften the sting of this loss or make it feel any less shocking. The Lakers had victory within reach but let it slip away. Even acknowledging Giddey’s game-winner feels difficult, as he should never have had the chance. With how quickly everything unraveled in the final seconds, processing the defeat remains a challenge.

Josh Giddey leading the Chicago Bull's improbable comeback

Before Giddey’s buzzer-beater—or Austin Reaves’ layup that briefly seemed like the game-winner—the Bulls put together an incredible six-second stretch to take the lead.

The Bulls sparked their comeback with a corner three from Patrick Williams, trimming the deficit to two with 9.8 seconds remaining. The Lakers needed only to inbound the ball and absorb the expected foul from Chicago. Instead, LeBron James delivered a soft inbounds pass that Josh Giddey intercepted, setting up Coby White for an open three. Just like that, the Bulls scored six points in six seconds to take a 116-115 lead.

James has been the driving force behind many Lakers victories, including one just the night before. However, this is one of those rare occasions where he shoulders most of the blame for a late-game meltdown that slipped a winnable contest out of their grasp.

In his fourth game since returning from a groin injury, LeBron recorded 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting, along with five rebounds and 12 assists. Luka Doncic contributed 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, while Josh Giddey secured a triple-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Los Angeles Lakers in danger of falling into the play-in

The Lakers have dropped four of their last five and eight of their past 12, with this loss likely stinging the most. They currently sit in fifth place, holding a two-and-a-half-game lead over the 41-31 Clippers and Warriors, who are tied for sixth.

Los Angeles fell to 44-29 on the season, now tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for fourth place in the Western Conference. They’ll have an opportunity to break the tie on Saturday when they face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on the road.

One thing is certain—somewhere, Stephen A. Smith is either grinning or laughing out loud.