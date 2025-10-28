Terry McLaurin made a strong return to the field by scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

McLaurin suffered a quad injury in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders that kept him on the sidelines for four consecutive weeks. It wasn't until Week 8 where the star receiver finally made a full recovery to return to the field for the Washington offense.

Washington entered the matchup having lost its last two games. They are also without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered a minor hamstring injury last week.

McLaurin helped Washington compete despite that limitation. In the final minutes of the second quarter, he caught an amazing 11-yard floater pass from Marcus Mariota while tip-toeing his way in the end zone for the touchdown.

How Terry McLaurin, Commanders played in 1st half vs Chiefs

Article Continues Below

It was a great touchdown for Terry McLaurin to score against the Chiefs, which turned out to be his first of the season. It came at a great time as the Commanders are even at seven apiece against Kansas City.

Washington's defense has been excellent at keeping the Chiefs' offense in check, especially Patrick Mahomes. They got two interceptions off of the star quarterback, making life difficult for him and his teammates.

Marcus Mariota has been effective while Jayden Daniels recovers from his injury. He has completed 14 passes out of 17 attempts for 155 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also added 22 yards on the ground after six rushes.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has seven rushes for 18 yards at the moment. Jeremy McNichols leads the receiving attack with three catches for 52 yards. Luke McCaffrey came next with two receptions for 26 yards, Zach Ertz has three receptions for 11 yards, while Deebo Samuel caught three catches for 11 yards.

After this matchup, the Commanders will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET.