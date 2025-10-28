In a pivotal NFL Week 8 matchup, the Washington Commanders got a massive lift from one of their newest additions. Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore delivered a textbook interception of Patrick Mahomes early in the first quarter, flipping the tone of a tight contest at Arrowhead Stadium. It marked Lattimore’s first interception since being traded and a defining moment for a Washington defense still finding its identity.

The takeaway came on a crucial third-and-10 just outside the red zone, with Lattimore undercutting a sideline route intended for Marquise Brown. It was a vintage display of instincts and timing — and exactly the kind of play the Commanders hoped for when they acquired the veteran Pro Bowler. With the game still scoreless, the turnover sparked an 83-yard response drive, capped by Marcus Mariota’s touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin.

The NFL took to their official X, formerly Twitter account, to highlight the moment and shared the clip with a caption praising the veteran's anticipation and timing.

Marshon Lattimore picks off Mahomes! WASvsKC on ESPN/ABC

Mahomes, who had just two interceptions in seven games before Week 8, made a rare red-zone misread on the throw.

Mahomes, who had just two interceptions in seven games before Week 8, made a rare red-zone misread on the throw. The Chiefs were gaining momentum when the Commanders' cornerback stepped up and made one of the most memorable plays of the night. The interception halted a promising Kansas City drive and swung energy back to Washington, whose defense entered the game ranked near the bottom in passing yards allowed.

At 29 years old, Lattimore continues to prove that he can still be a game-changer. This pick not only gave the Washington defense a much-needed boost — it also reaffirmed Lattimore’s value in high-leverage situations.

For the Commanders, still battling for footing in the NFC, plays like this are essential. On a night when momentum swung fast, it was the Washington defense and a seasoned cornerback who made the moment matter most.