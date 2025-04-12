LeBron James and Luka Doncic are already showing their playoff connection as the regular season winds down for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers already locked up an automatic spot in the playoffs, their first year doing so since their title run in 2020. They have needed the Play-In Tournament to make it in three of the last four seasons.

But what the team needs right now is a high seed, which is only the third seed. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets secured the top two spots, meaning a win over the Rockets on Friday night would grant the Lakers the third spot.

Which is why James and Doncic started the contest against the Rockets with a bang. Within the first minute of the first quarter, Doncic lobbed up the pass to James for the alley-oop dunk.

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate after a play during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
LeBron James and Luka Doncic have done a marvelous job in meshing together as two of the best stars in the NBA.

Naturally, two players who need the ball in their hands to make the most impact possible would have been a notable challenge. However, James and Doncic understood the importance of switching between one another in asserting themselves within the Lakers' offense.

As a result, they have elevated the team to being one of the best teams in the league. Which presents a lot of potential and a high ceiling in what the Lakers could be next season and beyond with James and Doncic leading the way.

Los Angeles has a 49-31 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. A win over the Rockets would secure their place there.

Following Friday's game against the Rockets, the Lakers will prepare for their season finale. They face the Portland Trail Blazers on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.