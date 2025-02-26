The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in the first game between Luka Doncic and the team that traded him away ruthlessly before the trade deadline.

While Doncic and his chance to get revenge on the Mavericks stole most of the headlines going into this game, LeBron James quickly captured the spotlight when the game started. During the first quarter, James knocked down a 3-pointer, giving him the most career games with a make from beyond the arc, per StatMuse.

James passed one of the best shooters in NBA history, Ray Allen, to get to the top of the list. Not only is this record a testament to James' shooting ability that has developed over the years, but it also shows how great his longevity has been throughout his career.

James hasn't been able to do much else against the Mavericks in the first half the it comes to scoring, as he has made just one other basket and has scored seven points. However, he has five rebounds and the Lakers are playing well defensively on their way to a 53-39 lead with just over four minutes to go until halftime.

The Mavericks are shorthanded coming into this one, and that's making it difficult for them to guard the Lakers on the interior. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively are all out, so the Mavericks are playing a lot of small ball lineups with PJ Washington at center.

The Lakers got off to a rocky start in the Doncic era, dropping a pair of frustrating games against the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. However, Doncic finally looked like himself on Saturday night and the Lakers put together one of their most complete performances of the season, a resounding 123-100 win against the Denver Nuggets.

Saturday's win was a sneak peek of what the Lakers have the potential to be with the duo of Doncic and James playing together, so other teams have now been put on notice. They have kept that up so far on Tuesday, which is a scary sight for the rest of the NBA.