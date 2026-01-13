On Monday, it was announced that LeBron James will don a 23 jersey patch to celebrate his 23rd season in the NBA. Additionally, the patch will be packaged into rare trading cards.

Safe to say that King James himself is taking it all in stride. He took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. James was so excited, he said, “This is beyond cool and humbling as well, per Ballislife.com.

James will be wearing the patch for the rest of the season. As of late, he is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, James has played in 19 games total, and the Lakers are 23-13. As a result, they have the 5th-best record in the Western Conference.

Last Friday, the Lakers lost 105-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. James played 33 minutes and scored 26 points as well as dished out 10 assists. On Monday, the Lakers will play against the Sacramento Kings. Furthermore, the Lakers are embarking on a busy schedule that will include games on Tuesday (Hawks), Thursday (Hornets), Saturday (Trail Blazers), and Sunday (Raptors).

It is so busy that James played a role in cancelling the shootaround.

James, 40, continues to be at the top of his game, even as most players begin to decline at that advanced age. Despite all the speculation about when he will retire, James hasn't said a lick. Frankly, he won't be saying anything anytime soon.

Typically, jersey patches are to honor someone posthumously or for postseason play .

When jersey patches are applied, it is usually for a special purpose. One of which is to honor the life of a player, coach, or personnel who has passed away.

The other time is during the postseason, when the team wears a patch with the championship logo.

After Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi died in 2020, the Lakers wore patches on their jerseys. One had the initials “KB,” and the other had “2” in honor of Gigi's basketball number.