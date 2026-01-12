If you haven't noticed by now, LeBron James is playing in his 23rd season, and it's something that is not seen much in today's sports world. That means it's only right that the league does something special for James, and that's what they're doing by putting a special-edition patch on his jersey.

Those patches will end up being in trading cards as well, according to Topps.

“BREAKING: LeBron James will wear a special-edition 23rd season jersey patch beginning tonight in Sacramento; the city where he began his legendary career in 2003. The patches will be removed from his jersey after each game, and some will be placed into ultra-rare trading cards,” Topps wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no doubt that people will be going after trading cards more than often after the announcement, and it's going to be hard landing a pack that has the patch in it.

Article Continues Below

This should something that fans, and even James, should be excited about. Knowing that he has the pull to get his own jersey patch is special, and it shows the longevity of his career. When watching James in his 23rd season, it doesn't even look like he's been playing for that long. He's putting up big numbers as usual, but the Lakers are also making sure to preserve him through this 82-game season.

Head coach JJ Redick recently spoke about James and his ability to play at a high level, even at the age of 41.

“He's Greg Maddux at the end of his career. Every night he doesn't have his best stuff but he has enough to win. I'm his catcher. I got to figure out how to call the pitches. Sometimes he tells me to F off and he calls his own pitch, which is fine too,” Redick said.

It looks like James also has an understanding of how much he can do at this point in his career.