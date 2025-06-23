The worst case scenario for the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals came true when Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury. Haliburton was unable to walk off the court on his own power and had to be helped to the locker room. As the NBA world reacts, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to express his emotions upon seeing Haliburton leave the game.

FUCK!!!!!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton had been dealing with a calf injury coming into Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but he remained in the lineup with the Pacers on the verge of their first championship in franchise history. At the beginning of Game 7, Haliburton got off to a roaring start, knocking down three of four three-point shots to help the Pacers take an early lead.

But after an attempted dribble drive, Haliburton fell to the floor on his own and was unable to get up. He was helped off the court and into the locker room. He had nine points in seven minutes before exiting the game.

Haliburton has emerged as a legitimate star during the Pacers’ playoff run. In 22 postseason games this year, Haliburton had been playing a little over 34 minutes per game and taking around 14 shot attempts per game. He was averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Haliburton’s injury first sprouted up following the Pacers’ Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was initially listed as a game-time decision coming into Game 6, but was ultimately ruled available. In Game 6, Haliburton finished with 14 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

But as of publication, the Pacers were still hanging tough with the Thunder with Haliburton sidelined. The Thunder were holding a slim lead in the middle of the second quarter.