The Indiana Pacers will be playing in a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the NBA Championship, but they have a few players who are injured. The main player everyone is worried about is Tyrese Haliburton, who has been dealing with a calf injury for the past few games. He was a game-time decision going into Game 6, but ended up playing, and he did well to help the Pacers extend the series.

The hope is that he can do the same thing ahead of Game 7, and that he will give it his all as the Pacers only have one opportunity to take home the championship.

Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Thunder

Haliburton is listed as questionable with his right calf strain, but there's no doubt that he will be playing in Game 7. In Game 6, Haliburton finished with 14 points and five assists, and he only played 23 minutes. Head coach Rick Carlisle is making sure to be cautious with him, as things could get worse with an injury like that. Nonetheless, the Pacers were able to win, and now they have a chance to capture their first championship.

In a Game 7, players will do whatever they can to play, and that's probably how Haliburton is feeling at this moment. If he's able to do what he did last game, and he doesn't hurt the Pacers, they'll keep it competitive, and it may be another down-to-the-wire win.

After winning Game 6, Haliburton shared what the Pacers needed to do going into Game 7.

“We've got to control what we can, Haliburton said. “So much of these games has come down to who is going to start the fight from a physicality standpoint, take care of the ball better and rebound the ball better. Those are the important things that we need to focus on. I don't even want to say, celebrate this one tonight and move on. It's done with. We did our job to take care of home court, and we have to be ready to compete in Game 7.”

Pacers injury report

Outside of Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, and Jarace Walker is out with a right ankle sprain.

Thunder injury report

Nikola Topic is the only player for the Thunder on the injury report, and he is listed as out with left knee injury.