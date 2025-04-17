Before it opens in theaters, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got to see and review Ryan Coogler's latest movie, Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his review of the movie. James praised Coogler and Jordan after getting to screen it with his wife, Savannah James, and his family and friends, giving it a perfect score.

My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!! ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7rLhG7t8El — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!!” James raved. “ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family[,] and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!!”

One notable omission from James' praise is Steinfeld, who plays Mary in the film. She does some of the best work of her career, and James did not acknowledge this in his review. Still, he seemed to love every aspect of it to give it a 10/10 rating.

LeBron James is not the only one singing Sinners' praises, as the movie has been getting glowing reviews. Currently, it holds an impressive 98% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with 126 reviews at the time of this writing.

Sinners is Coogler's fifth feature film, and it once again stars Jordan, who has starred in all of his films. Jordan plays a set of twins, Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in Mississippi in 1932 to open a juke joint. However, upon returning, they discover a sinister evil that is taking over.

In addition to Jordan and Steinfeld, Sinners stars Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, and Omar Benson Miller.

Coogler wrote and directed Sinners. He also produced it with his wife, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. Coogler also reunited with composer Ludwig Göransson, who has scored all five of his movies. Sinners is slated for an April 18, 2025, release date.