As the NBA Play-In Tournament continues and the league prepares for the playoffs, media members around the country have already submitted their ballots for this season's awards such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and honors like All-NBA picks. The All-NBA teams hold a lot of weight across the league for a variety of reasons from bragging rights to possible contract numbers. For LeBron James and Stephen Curry, another All-NBA selection adds to their legacies.

James and Curry once again led the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, respectively. These two legends are nearing the end of the line in their respective careers, yet the future Hall of Famers are still among the best the NBA has to offer.

While Steph will become the 21st player to make the All-NBA list at least 11 times in his career, LeBron will receive this honor for the 21st time, adding to his record for the most All-NBA selections by any player in the history of the league. The big question regarding these two superstars is whether or not they will be voted to the All-NBA First Team.

So many stars deserve to be recognized on the All-NBA First, Second, or Third Team, but not everyone can make the cut. Not to mention, the league's 65-game requirement to be eligible for postseason honors knocks out the likes of Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Kyrie Irving, and other stars who put together fantastic seasons.

Who media voters pick for each award and the All-NBA teams is simply a matter of opinion. There is no right or wrong answer… unless someone leaves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic off the All-NBA First Team since these two are the favorites for the MVP award.

Curry and James continue to play at a high level well past the primes of their respective careers. That is why it is not out of the realm of possibility for either star to earn All-NBA First Team honors this year.

While this is not an official ballot used by the NBA to determine the recipients of this year's honors, these are my choices with reasons as to why each player earned their spot on the 2025 All-NBA Teams.

All-NBA First Team

Since honors like All-NBA Teams and All-Defensive Teams are now positionless, there isn't any reason anyone's ballot for MVP should look any different than their All-NBA picks. Five players are voted on for MVP, and if one believes those were the five best players in the league this season, why wouldn't they be All-NBA First Team selections?

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are obvious choices for the All-NBA First Team, as is Giannis Antetokounmpo for his historic season with the Milwaukee Bucks. The final two spots on this list may differ, but at the end of the day, two of the best players in the league on two of the teams with the best records hold weight in this discussion.

The five players selected to the All-NBA First Team are the five players who were in my top five for MVP. While LeBron and Steph had terrific seasons, we can't put them ahead of Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

This was a historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Aside from finishing with a 68-14 record and claiming the top spot in the Western Conference standings yet again, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to new heights on both sides of the court.

Shai led the league in scoring and Oklahoma City as a team set a new NBA record for the highest point differential. The Thunder outscored their opponents by 12.9 points per game this season, surpassing a record held by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers with Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor.

Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be the MVP of the league this season. It would be shocking if he isn't a unanimous selection to the All-NBA First Team.

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic is another no-brainer for the All-NBA First Team this season.

In 70 games, Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. The Denver Nuggets big man is just the third different player in NBA history to average a triple-double over the course of a season, joining Russell Westbrook (four times), and Oscar Robertson (1962).

If Jokic had never won the MVP award, it would be his this season. Not that Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't deserve such an honor, as he does, but voter fatigue has finally caught up to the three-time MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

This season marked the second straight year that Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 30.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. It was also the third straight year that Giannis had averaged 30-10-5, passing Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson for the most such seasons in NBA history.

If the Milwaukee Bucks were a slightly better team and contended for a top-3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, Antetokounmpo would have more attention in the MVP race with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic. His numbers continue to be video game-like, and Giannis will be on the All-NBA First Team for the seventh straight year.

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

There isn't much of an argument that can be made to leave Jayson Tatum off the All-NBA First Team list. He has consistently been one of the five best players in the NBA throughout the entire 2024-25 season, and his improvements as a rebounder and passer make him worthy of such an honor.

Although his efficiency and shooting numbers dropped from where they were a season ago, Tatum averaged a career-high 6.0 assists per game and proved to be a much better all-around defender than he was when the Boston Celtics won a championship in 2024. Tatum is the reason why the Celtics are favored to win another title.

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

The best team in the Eastern Conference this season was the Cleveland Cavaliers. The best player on this Cavs team was Donovan Mitchell, hence why he deserves the All-NBA First Team nod.

Mitchell did not have as strong of a season compared to what we are accustomed to seeing from him, but the six-time All-Star changed his style of play to bring out the best in Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. These small adjustments to not take as many shots and get his teammates involved more elevated the Cavs to championship-contending status.

Some will argue that LeBron, Steph, Anthony Edwards, or others deserve this spot over Mitchell, but he sacrificed his personal gain to help his team win 64 games. That is why Don deserves his first All-NBA First Team honor.

All-NBA Second Team

Should Donovan Mitchell get the nod for All-NBA First Team honors, then there are a couple of players that stand out as sure-thing All-NBA Second Team selections. Anthony Edwards would be one of them, as would Cade Cunningham.

These two young All-Stars had tremendous seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, respectively, and they represent the future of the NBA. At some point, the torch will be passed from James and Curry to the next generation of players.

Edwards has that “it” factor to his game and lets his emotions energize all who watch him play. Cunningham is not as outgoing as Edwards, but he has a lot of qualities that are comparable to Kawhi Leonard in the sense that he lets his play speak for itself. These two guards have been tremendous early on in their careers, and they both deserve All-NBA selections here.

As for LeBron and Steph, this is most likely where we will find them on the All-NBA list. While possible they both receive attention and votes for first-team honors, it is much more likely that we will see these legends alongside the next area of superstars on the All-NBA Second Team.

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Although the Warriors finished as the 7-seed in the Western Conference during the regular season, Curry was unbelievable. In 29 games after Jimmy Butler joined Golden State, Curry averaged 27.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors went 22-7 during this span, and Steph ranked seventh in scoring. Although his scoring numbers decreased this season, Curry is still one of the best scorers and talents this league has.

Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards improved drastically as a shooter and defender throughout the 2024-25 season. He led the league in threes for the first time in his career, making 320 total 3-point shots, and Ant averaged a new career-high 27.4 points per game.

The Timberwolves star is blossoming into one of the best two-way players this league has to offer, which is why he is going to be taking Minnesota on deep playoff runs every year for the foreseeable future. Edwards finished the season ranked fourth in scoring, trailing only Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo.

Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

This season could not have gone any better for Cunningham and the Pistons. Even if they lost in the first round of the playoffs, this has been a massive step in the right direction. At 23 years old and crossing the 70-game plateau for the first time in his career, Cunningham has elevated himself to becoming an All-NBA talent.

The Pistons guard ranked seventh in scoring, fifth in total shots made, and fourth in assists this season. Cunningham recorded 31 double-doubles, the fourth-most for a non-frontcourt player. While the advanced metrics may not favor Cade because of the amount of shots he takes for the Pistons, his impact is immeasurable.

LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers

There has never been a 40-year-old in any sport performing at the level LeBron is still performing at. Maybe Tom Brady can be compared to James in terms of longevity, but even the greatest quarterback of all time didn't play for 20-plus years with the athleticism James still has.

It is remarkable to see James recording triple-double-like numbers for the Lakers and having his team in a position to contend for a championship in the Western Conference. Although his streak of 20 straight seasons averaging at least 25 points per game was snapped, LeBron still managed to average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.

This will be LeBron's 21st All-NBA selection.

Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks

Edwards, Cunningham, Curry, and James feel like the obvious choices for the All-NBA Second Team if they aren't to receive first-team honors. However, the final spot is up for debate between many players who put together terrific seasons. While some will make a case for Jalen Brunson, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Williams, it is Karl-Anthony Towns who gets the nod here.

Towns was the catalyst of the Knicks' offense for the vast majority of the season, and he was putting up MVP-like numbers through the first two months of the year. While he hit a rough patch and struggled at times due to a finger injury, Towns held things down in New York when Brunson went out with his ankle injury.

The Knicks could've easily fallen in the Eastern Conference standings, but Towns kept them at the top. In 72 games, the most he's played since the 2021-22 season in Minnesota, Towns averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.0 percent from 3-point range. As good as Brunson is, Towns is the main reason why the Knicks claimed the 3-seed in the East.

All-NBA Third Team

This year, the All-NBA Third Team will consist of a lot of new, young faces who had spectacular seasons. There are certainly a few veterans and familiar names who will claim spots here, but the 2024-25 season saw several youthful talents break out in huge ways.

The Thunder, the youngest team in the league, surely deserve to have someone other than Gilgeous-Alexander make the All-NBA list after winning 68 games. Much of the same can be repeated about the Cavs with their 64-win season. We can't forget the Houston Rockets, as they won 52 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season when James Harden was doing his thing.

While some of these players may be looked at as secondary stars, their All-NBA status should help shift each of these players' narratives.

Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

The arrival of Towns in New York helped Brunson in big ways. Aside from having another star to play through, Brunson became a lot more confident as a primary passer and playmaker instead of always being a score-first guard. That is going to pay massive dividends down the road as the Knicks make deep postseason pushes.

Once again, Brunson put together a spectacular season. In 65 games, he averaged 26.0 points and a career-high 7.3 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from 3-point range. He is more than deserving of being labeled as one of the 15-best players in the NBA this season.

James Harden – LA Clippers

Harden will be left off many All-NBA ballots. However, the LA Clippers wouldn't have earned a playoff spot if it wasn't for his comeback season. Although Harden never really fell off, his production declined during the 2023-24 season and many began to think the former league MVP was done.

That is not the case whatsoever, as Harden again proved to be one of the best playmaking point guards in the NBA and he led the Clippers to a 50-win season despite Kawhi Leonard missing over half the year. He also played in 79 of the Clippers' 82 games, which shouldn't be overlooked. Harden is very deserving of being on the All-NBA list for the eighth time in his career.

Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers

As important as Donovan Mitchell is to the Cavaliers' success, Evan Mobley is equally as important. This was a massive season for the Cavs' big man, as he averaged career-highs in points (18.5), 3-point shooting percentage (37.0 percent), and games played (71). Aside from being in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, Mobley's transformation on offense is what makes him an All-NBA talent.

Not only did Mobley establish himself as a strong scorer in the paint, but his ability to step out on the perimeter and knock down shots opened up Cleveland's offense under Kenny Atkinson. He can score, rebound, block shots, and have the offense flow through him. That is why Mobley should be on the All-NBA Third Team.

Jalen Williams – Oklahoma City Thunder

If Williams is left off the All-NBA list, it would be a shame. The Thunder became just the seventh team in NBA history to win at least 68 games, and Gilgeous-Alexander didn't do it alone. While the Thunder's talent is vast and their production is spread out, Jalen Williams is the clear second option next to Shai. More importantly, he came into his own as an All-Star and elite two-way talent this year.

The 24-year-old swingman averaged 21.6 points per game this season while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Much like how Tatum has Jaylen Brown to lean on in Boston, Gilgeous-Alexander has the same with Williams in Oklahoma City. Brown is the perfect comparison in terms of production for Williams, as the young Thunder star has quietly become one of the better perimeter defenders in the Western Conference.

Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets

For some reason, Alperen Sengun doesn't get the love and appreciation other big men in the West get. He may not be on Jokic's level, but it's not a coincidence Sengun has been labeled as a mini-Jokic. The Rockets center is an all-around force who always initiates his team's offense. Although he may not have elite scoring numbers, Sengun's ability to facilitate and create opportunities for his teammates is why Houston claimed the 2-seed in the West.

Sengun finished the year ranking ninth in rebounding and was one of 10 players to average a double-double with points and rebounds this season. His 45 double-doubles in 76 games were tied for the seventh-most in the league this year.

All-NBA Honorable mentions: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)