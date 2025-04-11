Hailee Steinfeld is returning to music — not with a splashy pop comeback, but with something deeper, darker, and more personal. Her new single, “Dangerous,” set to release on April 18 alongside the Sinners film and its soundtrack, marks her first musical offering in two years, per Uproxx. This time, though, it’s not just about music. It’s about merging her identity as both an actor and an artist in one haunting cinematic universe.

The Ryan Coogler-produced Sinners is a supernatural thriller set in post-World War I America, starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role and Steinfeld as Mary, a woman trapped in a storm of longing and moral conflict. For Steinfeld, the emotional core of Mary gave her a unique creative entry point. “Blending music and acting like this feels like the fullest expression of who I am,” she shared.

The song “Dangerous” sits squarely in that space. Steinfeld helped shape it alongside Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and hit songwriter Sarah Aarons. The track pulses with tribal drums and eerie textures, channeling the tension and desire that define her character’s complicated relationship with Jordan’s Stack.

“I wanted to tap into Mary’s deep desire to be with Stack… not always acknowledging what a dangerous position that puts them in,” she said.

That emotional complexity is what Steinfeld leaned into vocally, using her performance to express what her character might never say out loud. The result feels raw and honest — something she hasn’t always found in previous musical endeavors.

A decade later, the music still matters

It's been nearly 10 years since Steinfeld dropped “Love Myself,” her debut single that made waves for its self-empowered message. But after several pop-driven projects and a pause to focus on film and TV, Sinners gave her a reason to come back to the studio. “I wouldn’t call this a comeback,” she says. “It’s about returning to the truth.”

With artists like Rod Wave, Don Toliver, James Blake, and Brittany Howard also featured on the soundtrack, Sinners is already shaping up to be a music-heavy cinematic experience. For Steinfeld, though, “Dangerous” isn’t just a song. It’s a declaration that vulnerability can be its own kind of power.