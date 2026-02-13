The end of the road may be close for Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, but the veteran has not lost his appreciation for the game he loves.

After the Lakers’ 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, James took a moment to reflect on what the night represented for him.

“I’m a goofy-ass 41-year-old kid. … They pay me to play basketball. Like, why wouldn’t I be happy about that,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists while shooting 10-of-20 from the field against Dallas. The showing came on a night when both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were sidelined. Additionally, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

“I think what it represents is pretty cool — the fact that you can go out and have an impact in three facets of the game,” James told reporters after the game. “Rebounding. The assists, obviously, are what I love the most. Being able to get my guys involved, throughout my career I’ve always loved that more than anything. And being able to put the ball in the basket, that’s part of this game as well. So I think what it means, to be able to have your hand in three facets of the game, making an impact in those three, that’s pretty cool.”

The Lakers are now 33-21 on the season as they look to make a serious postseason push. While it remains to be seen how much longer James will stay in the league, it is evident that he will not take the final stage of his career for granted.

“I guess I’m more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I’m at, at the later stage of my journey,” James said. “You definitely take it in a little bit more.”