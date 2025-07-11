The Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James is set to begin his 23rd NBA season, a milestone that breaks the all-time record he shared with Vince Carter. Currently 40, he’ll turn 41 in December. James has already averaged 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists over 22 seasons, and ranks 19th among the oldest players ever to appear in an NBA game at 40 years, 192 days.

In the latest episode of his Mind the Game podcast with host Steve Nash and guest Kevin Durant, James revealed a tongue-in-cheek retirement prank: he plans to convince his future grandchildren that he once scored 101 points in an NBA contest.

After a discussion about the emotional challenges of retirement and the void it leaves behind, LeBron James shared a humorous plan to one day prank his future grandkids.

“I can’t wait to hold up the sign with my grandkids that I scored 101 points in the game before,” he said, adding, “I passed Kobe.”

Although joking, James appeared to be taking a playful shot at Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point game, an achievement supported only by a box score, a partial audio clip, and a now-iconic photo of Chamberlain holding a “100” sign, by hypothetically topping it by one point.

Meanwhile, James’s youngest son, Bryce, fresh off his commitment to the University of Arizona, threw cold water on the prospect of playing alongside his dad. During an Instagram Live, the 18-year-old guard said the idea of sharing an NBA court with a 42-year-old father was too much, since James would be 42 midway through the 2026-27 campaign.

To line up with Bryce in the pros, James would need to extend his career beyond age 42, a threshold only eight players in history have crossed, Nat Hickey (who played until nearly 46), Kevin Willis, Robert Parish, Vince Carter, Udonis Haslem, Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and, ironically, Vince Carter again.

Nevertheless, LeBron’s career has been nothing short of legendary. He’s spent 22 seasons with the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers, racking up over 1,500 games and making 21 All-Star appearances along the way. His trophy case includes four NBA titles, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs, and a Rookie of the Year award. At this point, his legacy is already set in stone as one of the greatest to ever do it.