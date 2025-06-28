The lingering question continues to persist this offseason: Is LeBron James calling it quits? The Los Angeles Lakers star is set to become a free agent but is likely to resign with the Lakers.

However, former NBA guard Jeff Teague is calling for James to retire. On Saturday, the Lakers provided an update on James' future, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Sources tell him that James will exercise his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season. In the meantime, James is back in the gym, getting back into basketball shape.

“James, who turns 41 in December, returned to on-court basketball activities this week after sustaining a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee in Game 5 against Minnesota,” he said.

Furthermore, James is working out with his son Bronny James for the first time as teammates. Additionally, the prospect of his final season remains uncertain.

“But before his return to the court, he had been training in the weight room with his son, Lakers guard Bronny James, sources told ESPN, their first extended offseason together after last summer's Paris Olympics, McMenamin said. “And while James has considered retirement every offseason since 2023, a source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN that at this point, James is not entering next season with any certainty that it will be his last.”

Article Continues Below

The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. James finished the season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

These numbers suggest that the 40-year-old is still in top form. But when is enough enough?

How long can LeBron James go on?

This fall, James will enter his 23rd season. There is no timetable for when His time is coming to an end.

His longevity continues to defy the adage of what is generally expected of an athlete. Typically, star athletes begin to show signs of decline in their later years and thus come to realize that their time is up.

In December 2024, James boldly indicated that he could play another 5-7 years if he continues to maintain good physical condition.

If he holds to that, James could be playing in the NBA well into his mid-to-late 40s.