The trade landscape shifted significantly on Saturday night for the NBA as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls finalized a complex three-team agreement. The deal sends wing De'Andre Hunter to Sacramento, while Cleveland acquires veteran guard Dennis Schroder and defensive standout Keon Ellis. To facilitate the salary exchange, the Bulls absorbed Dario Saric and received two future second-round picks.

This move allows the Cavaliers to slash their luxury tax bill by $40 million and address their backcourt depth while Darius Garland remains sidelined. For the Kings, adding Hunter’s $23.3 million contract provides a much-needed scoring boost on the wing as they prepare for a high-stakes postseason push.

According to Brett Siegel, this development leaves the Los Angeles Lakers in a precarious position. “No Hunter or Ellis for the Lakers,” Siegel posted on X, noting that with only five days remaining until the February 5 deadline, the market for impact wings is becoming “very limited.”

The Lakers had been in active discussions with Cleveland for Hunter over the last 48 hours, but reportedly took a step back due to concerns regarding the extra year on his contract compared to Rui Hachimura’s upcoming free agency.

Now, as one of the most scrutinized teams in the league, Los Angeles must look elsewhere to find the defensive length and perimeter shooting necessary to bolster their championship aspirations.

The Cavaliers' decision to pivot to the Kings was driven by a desire for immediate financial relief and defensive upgrades.

In Keon Ellis, Cleveland adds a young talent whose defensive instincts are elite; opponents turned the ball over on 17.1 percent of possessions when he was on the floor for Sacramento this season. Dennis Schroder also brings veteran toughness and postseason experience to a guard-heavy Cavs rotation.

As the market shrinks, Los Angeles will have to act quickly or risk entering the final stretch of the season without the reinforcements needed to compete in a crowded Western Conference.