It didn't take long for Luka Doncic to surpass Anthony Davis' season-high total for points in a half this season during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

At halftime with the Lakers down 71-63, Doncic finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. There was a span in the second quarter, where he scored 10 straight points to help him reach that mark.

With his scoring output, he surpassed the 26 points Davis scored earlier this season before the Lakers traded him to the Dallas Mavericks.

LUKA DONCIC IS A BAD MAN 😤 He's on a personal 10-0 run and has 26 points in the first half for the Lakers!

What's next for Luka Doncic, Lakers

Despite Luka Doncic's efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks‘ firepower offense in the 126-106 defeat.

Only leading by eight to begin the second half, the Bucks had an excellent performance on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. They outscored the Lakers 31-19 in the period, expanding their lead to double-digits and never looked back.

Doncic finished the night with 45 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 14-of-27 from the field, including 7-of-13 from downtown. Austin Reaves came next with 28 points and eight rebounds while Dalton Knecht put up 10 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent provided six points.

Los Angeles fell to 40-24 on the season, going down to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Houston Rockets, trailing the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies by one game.

Following Thursday's loss to the Bucks, the Lakers will look to rebound in their next road matchup. They face the Denver Nuggets on March 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET.