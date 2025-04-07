Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers made a resounding statement Sunday evening with a 126-99 blowout win over the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. The matchup featured a highly anticipated duel between Doncic and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and in the aftermath of the Lakers’ dominant victory, Doncic offered strong praise for the Thunder star.

“Shai, I think he's an unbelievable player,” Doncic said. “He makes them look like they're an incredible team, and they are.”

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander respect is mutual! pic.twitter.com/PoAbTLBPxg — Greg's Court – Doncic Highlights (@DoncicNo1) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lakers overwhelmed Oklahoma City from the outset, scoring 78 points in the first half, including 15 made three-pointers—a mark that tied the franchise record for most in a half. They led by as many as 29 points, the largest deficit the Thunder have faced all season. The second half brought more of the same, as Los Angeles continued its offensive surge en route to handing Oklahoma City just its 14th loss of the season, dropping the Thunder to 64-14.

Doncic led the way for the Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 11-of-20 shooting, including five-of-11 from three-point range. His performance marked another milestone, making him the only Lakers guard since Kobe Bryant in 2013 to record as many 30-plus point games in a single season.

Lakers’ defense stifles Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in rare free-throw-less outing

On the other side, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points, nine assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 12-for-23 from the field. However, for the first time since a 2021 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, he failed to attempt a single free throw. The absence of his usual trips to the line underscored the Lakers’ disciplined defensive effort and limited Oklahoma City’s offensive rhythm.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been among the league’s most efficient and consistent scorers this season. He currently leads the NBA in scoring with 32.6 points per game, while also contributing 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and one block. He has posted a 51.9% field goal percentage, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the free-throw line on 8.8 attempts per game.

Despite his strong individual performance on Sunday, the Thunder were unable to match the Lakers’ offensive firepower or defensive pressure. Los Angeles recorded 25 assists and finished the night shooting 54.8% from the field and 55% from three.

The win improved the Lakers to 48-30, their best record since acquiring Doncic in the February 2 blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. The result also elevated Los Angeles to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They now hold a 1.5-game lead over the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-32), who have dropped four consecutive games, and a two-game lead over the fifth-seeded Golden State Warriors (46-32), who also lost on Sunday.

The Lakers will conclude their two-game series against the Thunder on Tuesday night before traveling to Dallas for a highly anticipated matchup against the Mavericks (38-41). The game will mark Luka Doncic’s first return to Dallas since the trade, adding another layer of intrigue to a critical stretch of the season.