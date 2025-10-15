The Los Angeles Lakers have had a difficult time during their preseason campaign thus far, dropping to 1-3 after the latest 113-104 loss against the Phoenix Suns. However, fans got their first glimpse of Luka Doncic, who played 22 minutes and looked his usual dominant self.

“I felt great. That was probably better than I expected. Those first games are kind of rusty, but I was just very happy to be out there again,” said Doncic, who played his first game since Slovenia was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Germany at EuroBasket 2025, per The Athletic.

However, Doncic was playing his first game with center Deandre Ayton, who is expected to start for the Lakers in the coming season. The two players connected just once in the game on a lob, with Doncic’s five turnovers coming alongside several missed opportunities.

“I mean, it’s probably just more (on) me. Obviously, (I’m) the guard with the ball. But like I said, it’s more talking about it and what he likes. I know he likes the pocket, too. So I’m trying to get used to that too. But it’s just mostly talking about it and playing games,” the 26-year-old said, effectively claiming that he needs to play alongside the former Suns man more.

Article Continues Below

Ayton finished the game with a double-double, adding 10 points and 13 rebounds while also producing two steals and three blocks. Alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves also produced 25 points with four rebounds.

“Just getting out there and playing basketball for me is amazing. I missed it. I think you can see that. … I’m just happy to be on the basketball court again,” Doncic said.

Head coach JJ Redick rested multiple players, including Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers are set to play the second of their back-to-back on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, with multiple other starters expected to play a role.