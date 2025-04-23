The Los Angeles Lakers came back in Game 2 and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-84 to tie the series as they head on the road next. It was a big game from Luka Doncic, who finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Of course, at the end of the game, the players come together and give each other props for the hard-fought win – or that's what Doncic thought.

As Doncic was set to get interviewed, he went in for a handshake with Austin Reaves, but he was too busy talking to LeBron James and walked off the floor. Doncic ended up dapping up himself and smirked.

Luka Doncic had to self-dap after Austin Reaves left him hanging following the Lakers' Game 2 win against the Timberwolves 😭pic.twitter.com/dJkZZWq72a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Doncic's second straight 30-point game with the Lakers in the playoffs, he joined George Mikan and Shaquille O'Neal as the only Lakers players to score 30 points or more in their first two postseason games with the team.

Doncic has shown throughout his career that he's built for the playoffs, and he knows that it doesn't get any easier as the games continue. Doncic also knows how it can get in Minnesota, as he's faced them last season in the Western Conference Finals when he was on the Dallas Mavericks.

“Me and Bron, leaders of the team, have to keep the team together. Going into Minnesota is going to be a war. Fans are going to be cheering like crazy. No matter what, we can't panic. We got to stay together and it's on me and Bron to keep the team together,” Doncic said after Game 2.

So far, the Timberwolves have shown they are a physical team, and the Lakers have felt that through two games. The Timberwolves have held the Lakers to under 100 points in both games, which is playing in Minnesota's favor so far despite the series being tied.

If the Lakers want to win this series, they're going to have to match the Timberwolves' physicality and score at will.