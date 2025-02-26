Luka Doncic is about to face his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time since his shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. And while Doncic is sure to approach the game with mixed emotions after spending his first six-plus professional seasons in Dallas, Jordan Brand's new ad to honor the moment leaves no room for ambiguity.

As George Strait's “All My Exes Live in Texas” plays, the ad shows a Koenigsegg Regera, one of Doncic's favorite cars, with a Texas license plate and Doncic's No. 77. A man enters the shot and unceremoniously casts the license plate aside, replacing it with a California one, emblazoned in Lakers purple. The engine revs as the text “Full tank. No Mercy” appears on-screen.

It's enough to energize Lakers fans and punch Mavericks fans — who still aren't over their team trading away their 25-year-old superstar — straight in the gut.

As for Doncic, the showdown with the team that just traded him comes at a good time. After injury slowed the start to his Lakers career, he had the best game of his short LA tenure last time out on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. He tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals while making four threes and going 8-8 from the line.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Lakers coach JJ Redick told the AP of Doncic facing his former team. “Every day that he’s been with us, it’s becoming just a little bit more normal. I’ve been there. The first time you play your old team, particularly this close in time duration, it’s going to be weird. But he’ll be able to handle it.”

The Lakers host the Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. Doncic will make what's sure to be an emotional return to Dallas on April 9 when the Lakers visit for their second-to-last road game of the regular season.