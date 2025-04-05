There was a playoff-like energy permeating Crypto.com Arena, as Stephen Curry and LeBron James once again captivated NBA fans around the country. Legends, superstars and rising talents all combined to form a palpable electricity in Thursday night's California clash between the Golden State Warriors (45-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (46-30). That was not the only reason the game felt like a May postseason battle, though. Things got a little chippy, only adding to the matchup's intensity.

Warriors rookie Quinten Post appeared to get under James' skin a bit early in the second quarter, prompting the all-time great to sport a flummoxed look on his face. A few minutes later, the 25-year-old Dutchman was called for a foul on Luka Doncic. He seemingly accused the prodigiously talented guard of foul baiting, per the LegendZ X account. Doncic laughed off whatever Post said, and then cut into the 7-footer with an NSFW exchange, one that his teammate would eventually join.

Warriors-Lakers have a verbal spat

“I know your a** ain’t talking,” last season's scoring king ostensibly said, via LegendZ's lip-reading abilities. The interaction continues as follows: “What are you talking about?” Post said. “You a p***y,” Doncic replied. James believes Post mentioned his name and proceeds to take aim at the Boston College standout. Draymond Green comes to his guy's defense, urging the four-time NBA Finals MVP not to speak to Post. James made his point clear regardless.

“You're a f****n bum,” he said multiple times. While few people possess the 40-year-old's level of hoops credibility, he is sorely mistaken in this instance. Quinten Post managed just four points on 1-of-4 shooting, but he has undoubtedly added a valuable offensive spark to Golden State. The No. 52 overall draft pick is posting 8.6 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line in 38 games this season.

He is a key role player on a team that is hoping to make plenty of noise in the playoffs. And on this night, he got to enjoy a big road triumph.

LEAKED Audio Of Luka Doncic & LeBron James Trash Talking Quinten Post👀: Luka: “I know your a** ain’t talking, you a pu**y” Post: “What are you talking about?” LeBron: “You’re a f*cking bum” Green came to defend Post, and said: “Don’t talk to him, don’t talk to him!” pic.twitter.com/FFsn7MdjjT — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen Curry pushes Dubs to victory, despite LeBron James' big night

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 37 points and dished out six assists in the 123-116 win, while Draymond Green provided stalwart defense as usual. LeBron James dropped 33 points on magnificent 10-of-15 shooting, with his biggest misfire arguably being his assessment of Post. Luka Doncic was 0-of-6 from downtown, ending a game without a 3-pointer for the first time in almost two years.

The Lakers duo yielded some of their recent momentum and will now also incur mockery for getting into a trash-talk battle with a rookie. A Friday night face-off with the incoming New Pelicans (21-55) is coming at the right time. Perhaps Quinten Post will have additional words for the future Hall of Famers if the Warriors and Lakers collide in the playoffs. They are presently slotted to duke it out in the first round.