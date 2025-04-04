After the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers in a thriller on Thursday night, it could have been a preview for a potential playoff matchup. While Warriors star Draymond Green believes the team can take it to the next level, he would discuss the postseason future for the group and the excitement of facing the Lakers.

Green was on NBA Today Thursday before the matchup between the two teams and spoke about the units he wants Golden State in the playoffs. The first team he mentions is Los Angeles, saying that “anytime we face LeBron [James], that's always cinematic” as he also briefly mentions the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

“Well, I think any time we face LeBron, that's always cinematic,” Green said. “It's always an incredible challenge. So that's always fun. But honestly, all three of those teams are going to be tough. And if you're going to make it out this Western Conference, we can look at the standards. You look at pretty much one through eight, it's right there. Not one, but two through eight. It's kind of right there. And so any path you go through is going to be tough, all the teams in the Western Conference are good, so it really doesn't matter to me. I think if, when we're healthy, I like our chances against anyone.”

“Anytime we face LeBron, it's always cinematic.” 🎬 Draymond Green tells @malika_andrews which teams he wants the Warriors to face in the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/pFAqaWBBSJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors' Stephen Curry on a key player in the rotation

The Warriors would be led by Stephen Curry in the win over the Lakers as he scored a whopping 37 points, already coming off a previous game where he dropped 52. However, there were other contributing factors to the huge win in Los Angeles with such players as Brandon Podziemski and even Jonathan Kuminga off the bench.

Kuminga would have 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists as while the narrative around him has been strong, Curry would question the hate surrounding him according to The San Francisco Standard.

“I think we need to kind of just let this guy play basketball,” Curry said. “We don’t have to have a declaration after every game. We don’t have to be in a situation where we’re judging every minute he’s out there. I understand he’s next in line to come into his own as an NBA player, but I wish my fourth year wasn’t, ‘Was this the greatest game ever? Was it the [worst] game ever?’ He’s figuring it out. If we’re going to win at the highest level, he has to be a part of it.”

At any rate, Golden State is 45-31 which puts them fifth in the Western Conference before they take on the Nuggets on Friday night.