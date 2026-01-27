Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was all smiles after they handily beat the Chicago Bulls, 129-118, at United Center on Monday. They have notched back-to-back wins, while also starting their five-game road trip on a positive note.

Doncic starred anew for the Purple and Gold, exploding for a game-high 46 points, including eight three-pointers, on top of seven rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 15-of-25 from the field.

Doncic said he stayed aggressive in reacting to the Bulls' defensive schemes.

“They were trying to blitz, they switched up coverage, so I just tried to be aggressive, attack the paint, and create from there,” said the five-time All-Star in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

He also sheepishly acknowledged a specific thing they have to improve on.

“We did a good job in the first half, then we kind of relaxed in the third quarter again, just like in Dallas, so we have to work on our third quarters,” added Doncic.

“But overall, great game for everybody.”

The do-it-all guard had ample support, with LeBron James chipping in 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists and Rui Hachimura staying hot with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting off the bench.

Doncic lauded Hachimura, calling him “pretty awesome.”

The Lakers have now won four of their last five games, regaining their footing after a mini-slump that drew concerns from coach JJ Redick.

Los Angeles, which led by as much as 20 points, shot 56% from the field, including 16-of-33 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.