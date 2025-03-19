LOS ANGELES – There’s a saying that history often repeats itself, and at least for the Los Angeles Lakers, that statement seems to ring true when it comes to the Denver Nuggets. Just last week, the Nuggets sank the Lakers off a Jamal Murray game-winner, echoing shades of last season’s playoffs when Murray hit two such shots against the Lakers. Luka Doncic is here for the Lakers now, but even he issues caution with a Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets team.

Following the Lakers’ 125-109 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Luka Doncic spoke about why the Nuggets are still a formidable threat in the Western Conference with Nikola Jokic on the team.

“I think the team that has Jokic on it is always dangerous. With him on the court, there’s always danger, and it’s hard to play against him. He knows all the tricks. He’s an amazing basketball player,” Doncic said. “But it’s fun. That’s fun for us. It’s a challenge for us and it’s fun. We like challenges and I think it’s gonna be great.”

While the two teams will face off for the second time in the past five days, the Nuggets might not be at full strength. Jokic, Murray and Christian Braun are all questionable, as per DNVR Nuggets. The Lakers are also short-handed with LeBron James and Rui Hachimura still sidelined.

Nevertheless, there’s still a lot of emotions going into Wednesday’s game. Following the win against the Spurs, Austin Reaves admitted that there is a little more juice going up against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have eliminated the Lakers in the past two postseasons. In 2023, the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Last season the Lakers lost in five in the first round.

The Lakers defeated the Nuggets, 123-100, back on Feb. 23. It was a game in which Doncic scored 32 points and was part of the Lakers’ recent eight-game win streak. The Nuggets are 2-1 against the Lakers this year, and

Wednesday’s matchup will be their final game against each other of the regular season.

Both teams are trying to keep pace in a tough Western Conference playoff picture. The Nuggets are currently third in the West at 44-25. The Lakers are in fourth, a full game behind the Nuggets.