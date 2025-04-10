Luka Doncic stepped onto the court with the Los Angeles Lakers for his first game back in Dallas as a visiting player, greeted by cheers in the arena where he once shed tears and built his legacy. Fighting back emotion at tip-off, Doncic went on to lead his new squad to a 112-97 victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Doncic, the former Mavericks superstar exploded for 31 points in the first half before dialing it back, closing the night with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. LeBron James took over after the break, delivering 27 points and seven rebounds to guide the Lakers to victory. Dončić’s 45-point outing matched his highest scoring performance in a Lakers uniform and locked in a playoff spot for Los Angeles.

Walking into the American Airlines Center as a visitor for the first time, Doncic was taken aback by the visiting team’s locker room stating, “I’ve never been in this locker room, shit. It’s so small.”

Speculation ran wild before Doncic’s return to Dallas. Would the Mavericks honor him properly? Would he respond with gratitude or resentment after the trade that rocked the league? Would he attack the game with revenge on his mind? The answer came just minutes before tipoff, when the Mavericks aired a touching tribute video that moved the 26-year-old to tears, his emotions clearly spilling over before he even stepped on the court.

Luka Doncic's emotional return to the Mavericks' home court

Doncic admitted to ESPN that the tribute video nearly overwhelmed him to the point where he didn’t think he could take the floor. “So many emotions, can”t even explain it … I don't know how I did it, because when I was watching that video I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m playing this game.’ But all my teammates had my back. They really supported me, so I appreciate that,” said the newest Lakers superstar.

The atmosphere inside American Airlines Center was filled with mixed emotions. Fans erupted with cheers each time Doncic touched the ball early on, even as they rooted for the Mavericks to take down the Lakers.

But when it came to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison—the architect of the blockbuster trade—there was no split sentiment. Chants of “Fire Nico” echoed through the arena during free throws, reflecting the crowd's frustration loud and clear.

The 38-42 Mavericks stayed competitive for most of the night, but a critical 14-1 run midway through the fourth quarter sealed their fate. The dagger came from Doncic, who delivered a reverse lay-up with three minutes left, putting an end to Dallas' comeback hopes and extending the Lakers' lead to 105-93.

The Mavericks fell to 0-2 against the Lakers since the Doncic trade, dropping their first meeting in Los Angeles 107-99. The Lakers boosted their record to 49-31, staying firmly in third place in the West, while Dallas held on to the 10th spot, clinging to the final play-in position.