The Tennessee Titans are trying to play spoiler against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as a win would prevent Jacksonville from earning the AFC South title. Unfortunately, rookie quarterback Cam Ward suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the game early.

Ward, who is 23 years old, ran in for a touchdown to put the Titans up 7-0 early against the Jaguars. However, he took a hard shot on the play and was sent to the locker room to be checked by the training staff, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Cam Ward was hurt on this play, and now has gone to the locker room.”

Cam Ward was hurt on this play, and now has gone to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/giF9gGrCSv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

With it being the final game of the season and the Titans likely not wanting to risk a long-term injury, Cam Ward has officially been ruled out, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. The news was originally announced on Titans Radio.

“Per Titans radio, Cam Ward is OUT. His rookie season is over.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.