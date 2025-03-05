On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning ways with a home demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans. Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic put up monster numbers in this one, continuing to build chemistry as one of the NBA's most lethal duos as the season enters its home stretch.

Doncic set the tone for this game early with a red hot first quarter, including a sequence in which he buried triples on three straight possessions for the Lakers.

After the game, Doncic cracked a joke about his celebrations, or lack thereof, for the incredible shotmaking.

“It's great moments. I obviously gotta work on my celebrations because when I hit, I don't know what to do. I just start skipping, I don't know. … You feel good and there's nothing better than that,” said Doncic, per the NBA on X, formerly Twitter.

Luka Doncic is finding his form

Doncic has certainly given Lakers fans plenty of reasons to celebrate over the last couple of weeks, as the perennial MVP candidate has shaken off the rust and is looking more and more like the first-team All-NBA version of himself.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is continuing to defy Father Time by putting up Herculean numbers on a nightly basis, causing some to wonder whether the Lakers could be legitimate championship contenders as soon as this year.

Skeptics will point to Los Angeles' lack of depth at the center position as a major red flag, especially when going up against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder who are loaded in the frontcourt. However, the Lakers in some ways make up for that by fielding a large starting lineup as a whole, with Austin Reaves being the smallest player at 6'5″.

The Lakers still have just over a month to continue to iron things out with Doncic now in the mix, and they're now entering the toughest part of their schedule, with some back to backs on the horizon as a result of the games rescheduled earlier this year due to the LA wildfires.

The Lakers will next take the court on Thursday vs the New York Knicks.