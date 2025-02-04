Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made their championship aspirations clear during the team’s introductory press conference on Tuesday. With Doncic now positioned as the franchise’s next cornerstone, both he and Pelinka emphasized their ultimate goal — bringing another title to Los Angeles.

When asked by a local reporter if he had anything to prove, Doncic and Pelinka gave a unified response.

“Championship,” they said.

Doncic expanded on the sentiment, reinforcing his commitment to the franchise’s winning tradition.

“Obviously yeah. Win a championship. You don't come (to the Lakers) for nothing less than a championship,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic arrives with championship aspirations as Lakers' new franchise cornerstone

The 25-year-old arrives in Los Angeles with an already decorated resume. During his time with the Dallas Mavericks, he earned five All-NBA First Team selections, five All-Star appearances, and the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award. He established himself as one of the league’s most dominant offensive players, leading the Mavericks to two Western Conference Finals appearances in 2022 and 2024. Last season, he guided Dallas past the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals, where the Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Doncic’s individual achievements have also been historic. According to StatMamba, he has scored more career points than 94.4% of all players in NBA history. Additionally, he ranks second behind Michael Jordan in NBA playoff history for most points per game at 30.9.

The Lakers secured Doncic in a blockbuster trade over the weekend, acquiring him along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick. With the trade deadline approaching on February 6, the Lakers could make additional moves to bolster their championship push alongside Doncic and LeBron James.

Historically, all Lakers greats have delivered championships to the franchise, and Doncic appears determined to follow that path. Now, as he begins this new chapter in Los Angeles, the focus shifts to how the Lakers will build around their new superstar in pursuit of another title.