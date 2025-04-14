Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic dethroned his teammate LeBron James and Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry as the top-selling jersey in 2024-25. After Doncic was involved in the most shocking trade in NBA history, his uniform sales went through the roof as Luka made history this season.

Doncic became the first international player to lead the league as the NBA’s new top-selling jersey, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Luka Dončić is the NBA’s new top jersey-seller … and the first player not named Stephen Curry or LeBron James to sell the NBA’s most jerseys in a season since 2012-13 … and the first international player to lead the league,” Stein reported.

As Doncic prepares for his Lakers playoff debut, he’ll enter the postseason with the league’s highest-selling jersey on his back.

Bill Simmons shares new intel on Lakers' Luka Doncic trade

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shared new intel on the Luka Doncic trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks and Doncic to the Lakers. It downplayed the notion that the deal came down to a last-minute decision.

Simmons revealed what he learned on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

“So I got more intel on that trade,” Simmons said. “It was a known thing 90 minutes before the trade. It was done 90 minutes before it was actually announced, maybe even a little more than that.”

Due to the shocking names involved in the deal, no executives believed it was a real trade that was about to happen.

“But they tried to make it seem like nobody knew until the very last second. I think way more people knew, and I think it got around the league a little bit before it actually got reported,” Simmons added. “I think the consensus was there’s no way this is true because that can’t be what Dallas got for Luka, there’s no way, this can’t be true, and then it was true. The instant reaction is, wait, they’re trading Luka? Why didn’t they shop him? Then the second is wait, Reaves isn’t in this?

“That’s the whole trade? Then how they hid it from everybody and didn’t shop it, I guess. We’ll be talking about it forever. It’s one of the seminal moments of the 21st Century in the National Basketball Association, this stupid trade they made,” Simmons concluded.

Doncic and the Lakers will host the Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which starts Saturday, April 19.