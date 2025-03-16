Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Sunday's matinee against the Phoenix Suns as he works through a right ankle sprain. Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent are all also available after missing the last game.

Doncic was previously listed as probable for the Suns showdown. Finney-Smith and Vincent were listed as questionable, while Hayes was probable. Dalton Knecht is still labeled as probable.

LeBron James remains out for Sunday's game and is reportedly expected to miss another week or so with his groin injury. James is taking steps forward in his rehab, but the Lakers will play it safe with the 40-year-old. Rui Hachimura remains sidelined as well.

Los Angeles is riding a four-game losing streak thanks to the litany of injuries. The Lakers nearly pulled off an upset of the Denver Nuggets in their last game without both Doncic and James, but they fell just short in the clutch. Austin Reaves and Knecht combined for 69 points in the loss.

Thanks to this losing streak, Los Angeles has dropped back down to fifth in the Western Conference, with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves hot on their heels while riding seven-game winning streaks. The Lakers are on the mend, though, and they'll look to get right against a desperate Suns team that's trying to get into the play-in picture. Phoenix entered play Sunday 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed.

Lakers injury report

The Lakers have nine total players on their injury report. Here's the full list:

Luka Doncic, Available Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Dorian Finney-Smith, Available Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Injury

Management

Management Rui Hachimura, Out Injury/Illness – Left Patellar;

Tendinopathy

Tendinopathy Jaxson Hayes, Available Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Contusion

LeBron James, Out Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Strain

Trey Jemison III, Out Injury/Illness – Illness; –

Maxi Kleber, Out Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Surgery

Recovery

Recovery Dalton Knecht, Probable Injury/Illness – Back; Soreness

Gabe Vincent, Available Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Injury Management

Suns injury report

The Suns are a much healthier team but will be without Grayson Allen due to a left foot strain. Monte Morris is still questionable due to low back injury management, while Nick Richards is probable with a right ankle sprain.