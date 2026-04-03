New York Rangers captain JT Miller was honored Thursday with a distinguished off-ice accolade, receiving the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, the franchise announced. The award, now in its fifth year, is presented to the player “who best honors Rod's legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

Miller, named the 29th captain in team history before the season, was honored in a pregame ceremony before New York's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

“It's an honor,” said Miller. “I feel proud, but feel a lot of pride for that Mr. Gilbert was an unbelievable Ranger and wore the crest as well as anybody. I know what he means to the city and the organization and the Rangers, so to be able to go down there and be a part of that. It meant a lot to my wife, Natalie, and I. This is something we're just getting started with, and it's been awesome so far being back being a Ranger. It means the world to me.”

The 33-year-old forward and his wife, Natalie, made a franchise-record $154,000 donation to the Garden of Dreams Foundation in January. The contribution funded the purchase of 10 luxury suites, allowing youth from partner organizations, including the NYPD Widows and Children's Fund, SCAN-Harbor, and Ronald McDonald House New York, to attend Rangers games and meet the Miller family afterward. Miller also participated in BGC Charity Day, honoring victims of the September 11 attacks, and remained active in team-led community events, including postgame fan meet-and-greets.

Miller has recorded 47 points in 62 games this season, comprising 16 goals and 31 assists. He also helped the United States win the gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Previous recipients of the esteemed award include Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox, and Jonathan Quick.